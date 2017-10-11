‘Swamp King’ is another of the party animals hitting the roads in the Cowichan Lake area

They’re rampaging just now, picking up debris along the way, in efforts to secure their harems

They’re calling him Swamp King. He’s big, debris-draped, and lookin’ for a rumble. Watch out for him. (Submitted)

They’re big, they’ve got big racks of antlers, and they’re ready to rumble in the jungle.

So, it’s a good idea to steer clear of the big bull elk now showing in a variety of Cowichan Lake area neighbourhoods.

This latest fellow, nicknamed Swamp King, has been seen in Youbou and elsewhere the elk move.

Conservation officers and Wilderness Watch have urged residents who live near those areas to clear debris and items like tennis and badminton nets from yards so the over-excited bulls don’t run into them.

And to be extra careful when driving because in the rutting season these big fellows are not thinking about traffic. At all.