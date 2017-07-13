Share your Cowichan Valley bus adventures online

This initiative is part of a summer-long activity welcoming residents to discuss the bus

The Cowichan Valley Regional District is inviting local residents to chat about your summer plans and join an online conversation about using the bus through PlaceSpeak.

This initiative is part of a summer-long activity welcoming residents to discuss the bus and talk about how it can become part of your summer adventures. By joining the PlaceSpeak conversation, residents can learn more about local services and promotions, discuss places they are planning to visit, and take part in sharing stories about ways the bus can be included in your summer routine.

“Discussions with the community at open houses have confirmed many residents are driving to get themselves and family members to work, school and events,” says Chair Jon Lefebure. “With summer here, the bus is a great option for any resident who wants a break from driving to visit the many great places and activities the Cowichan Valley has to offer.”

For those already using the bus, it is also a great opportunity to share places you visit with others and suggest fun summer adventures that are accessible by bus.

The feedback received by residents helps the CVRD understand general awareness about local bus services, areas for improvements, key destinations and new promotions to encourage ridership.

CVRD staff will engage with residents online through PlaceSpeak until late August.

To connect visit http://placespeak.com/ridewithus