VIDEO: Rollover blocks traffic on Beverly Street

An accident at the intersection of the Trans Canada Highway and Beverly Street in Duncan at approximately 11:15 a.m. Thursday saw a late-model Toyota pick-up truck on its side, but no apparent serious injuries.

A witness to the accident said the northbound pick-up truck was turning left from the highway onto Beverly Street when it was T-boned by a southbound Winnebago RV which then struck a Toyota Corolla that was stopped at the lights on Beverly Street.

The woman driving the Toyota Corolla, which had significant damage to its front end, was taken to hospital by ambulance with what appeared to be minor injuries.

The man driving the pick-up truck, which ended on its side with the driver’s side facing down, managed to climb through the passenger-side window and was giving a statement to the police at the scene with no apparent injuries.

The occupants of the Winnebago also didn’t seem to be injured.

Police at the scene declined comment until further into the investigation.