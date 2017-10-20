Rogue masseur arrested for sexual assault in Victoria

John Heintzelman, 65, is accused of assaulting a person at his former business, James Bay Massage

Victoria Police have taken a 65-year-old man into custody in relation to a sexual assault that took place in July 2017.

John Heintzelman, practitioner of a business operating by the name “James Bay Massage”, and before that, “Ancient Medicine” is accused of sexual assault. A person who attended the business, located in the 300-block of Kingston Street, alleges Heintzelman assaulted them during the course of their treatment earlier this year.

Investigators believe there may have been other victims as Heintzelman has been working alone in his practice for several years. A Used.ca ad offering massage services contained Heintzelman’s name and place of business.

Police are asking those who may have been harassed or assaulted or who have any information on his practice to contact them at 250-995-7654 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For more information on resources available through the Victoria Sexual Assault Center, please call 250-383-3232 or visit Vicpd.ca/webelieveyou.

Used.ca ad for James Bay Massage

Massage room on Used.ca listing for James Bay Massage.