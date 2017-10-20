RCMP honour their own and one Cowichan civilian for heroic acts

Several local RCMP officers, a police dog and a civilian were honoured at the Island District RCMP Awards Ceremony that was held in Victoria on Oct. 5. (File photo)

Several police officers from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment and one civilian were honoured at the Island District RCMP Awards Ceremony that was held in Victoria on Oct. 5

The awards ceremony highlighted exemplary work done by police officers and civilians alike when faced with challenging situations.

RCMP Const. Joseph Power received a Commanding Officer’s Commendation for his actions on May 20, 2016, when he was first on scene where multiple stab wound victims were identified.

Power provided first aid, directed others in first aid, and arrested a suspect while maintaining the integrity of the investigation.

Const. Gina MacRae also received a Commanding Officer’s Commendation for her outstanding work on July 1, 2016, when police officers responded to a suicidal man standing on top of the Silver Bridge in Duncan.

MacRae was able to talk the man down from the bridge after several minutes of dialogue, which resulted in his cooperation and safe apprehension.

Const. Clay Wurzinger and his police dog, Boomer, received commendations for their hard work on Aug. 4, 2016, when they were instrumental in locating a missing woman with a medical condition who had not been seen or heard from in several days.

The woman’s vehicle had slid into a ditch in a rural area near Chemainus.

Once the abandoned vehicle was located, Wurzinger and Boomer were deployed and located the missing woman three kilometres from her vehicle, alive.

The woman had fallen down an embankment and had been there for five or six days before Wurzinger and Boomer were able to locate her.

John Prokop, a civilian from James Street Billiards, received a commendation for his quick action when he observed a police officer in distress.

On July 8, 2017, a RCMP officer was responding to a crime in progress in Duncan.

The offender was detained by the responding police officer which lead to the offender violently attacking the officer.

The officer was being assaulted and choked when Prokop saw what was happening and stepped in to help.

Prokop and the officer were able to subdue the offender until backup arrived and took him into custody.

“We are very proud of the efforts of all of our police officers, our partners, and community members that contribute to making the Cowichan Valley a better place to live,” said Cpl. Kiel Pharis of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.