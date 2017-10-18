Province grants Lake Cowichan First Nation $100,000 to help plan for new marina

First Nation looks to develop its land on Cowichan Lake

Aaron Hamilton shows off a rendering of the Lake Cowichan First Nation’s planned cafe, part of a planned development that also includes a marina. (Gazette file)

The Lake Cowichan First Nation will receive $100,000 in provincial funding to help develop feasibility studies for the construction of a marina.

Aaron Hamilton, the First Nation’s operation manager, said the marina, which will be constructed on Cowichan Lake near North Shore Road, is just one component of a much larger development plan the First Nation is developing on its waterfront property.

He said plans for the project also include a residential component, a First Nations-infused café, a health and wellness centre and an expansion of the kayak and paddle boat business that opened last spring.

“We are just starting this build out and more details will be released as the plans evolve and develop,” Hamilton said.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development granted the $100,000 for the feasibility studies on the marina as part of its $10-million B.C. Rural Dividend Program to help rural communities stabilize their economies and create long-term local employment.

Funding for the program is being awarded to 90 local governments, First Nations and not-for-profit organizations around the province.

“These new grants will provide much-needed support to rural communities,” said Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development Doug Donaldson.