Police seize drugs and weapons

Drug bust in Duncan on July 8 leads to arrest of two men

Two Duncan men are in custody after a police raid on Rockridge Road on July 8 that resulted in a sizable seizure of illegal drugs, paraphernalia, and weapons.

A substance believed to be fentanyl was among the items seized, along with what appeared to be instruments used for the purpose of trafficking.

Staff Sergeant Kurt Bosnell, from the RCMP’s General Investigation Section, said the public is not believed to be at risk relating to this matter, and the investigation is ongoing.

“This represents a significant seizure of illicit drugs from our community,” she said.

“With the presence of fentanyl, the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP treated this as high risk and immediately sought the assistance of the RCMP’s Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response Team to assist with the seizure.”

Bosnell said more details will be released in the coming week as the investigation unfolds, and no further information will be released at this time.