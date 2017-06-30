Police raise safety issues

A roadside check stop was set up at Duncan’s Walmart store on June 25 to ensure that kids were properly secured in vehicles. (Submitted photo)

RCMP officers, along with volunteers from the Child Passenger Safety Association of Canada from across the Island, gathered in Duncan on June 25 to help keep kids safe in cars.

A roadside check stop they set up at Duncan’s Walmart store on Sunday came as a surprise to many Walmart shoppers, but the help was well received by most of the families of 59 children the team met.

“We were able to reassure 20 per cent of the parents that they were doing a great job, and help 80 per cent of the families get their kids riding more safely,” said Cpl. Michelle LeBrun, a child passenger safety technician-instructor with CPSAC.

She said one family arrived with one child unrestrained and an infant only partially restrained in the car seat.

“That sort of misuse could be devastating in even a minor collision,” LeBrun said.

“Regardless, no tickets were issued Sunday and parents left more educated about their child restraint and how it needs to be installed in their vehicle.”

LeBrun said some families needed to purchase a new seat, while others were given the opportunity to have someone bring them an appropriate restraint.

Vancouver Island Car Seat Technicians also had a few seats on hand to donate to families in need.

“Most families thanked us profusely for our efforts,” said LeBrun.

“One grateful father brought us sliced watermelon. A few families were less than enthusiastic about the delay in their day, but most came around when they realized how much safer their children were riding in their vehicle.”

Valerie Froom, a child passenger safety technician-instructor, said the partnership between the police and her organization is a great way to reach families that might not otherwise contact us for help.

“We are happy to help with these roadside checks,” she said

CPSAC volunteers on the island have previously gathered for roadside check stops in Nanoose, Parksville, Langford, and even Vancouver.

For more information on training opportunities to join the team or to request a course, visit www.cpsac.org.