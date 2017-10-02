Police ask for help to find ring’s owner

A ladies ring was found in the Sherman Road and Canada Avenue area and turned in to the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP on Sept. 25.

The ring is very unique and must hold great sentiment to the owner, according to a press release from the police.

A portion of the engraving on the ring contains the names of four children and “we love Mom” on the sides.

The rightful owner is asked to call the RCMP at 250-748-5522 and describe the ring including the names that are engraved on it in order to claim it as theirs.

“It would be wonderful to reunite the owner with this ring,” said Cpl. Krista Hobday.

All found property is held for 90 days before being destroyed.