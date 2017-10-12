PHOTOS: Winners of the BC SCPA wildlife contest

Three finalists in the Wildlife-In-Focus photography contest hail from Vancouver Island.

Judging a photo contest is never easy and it’s even more difficult when the theme is wildlife, given the vast wilderness British Columbians enjoys just steps outside their front door.

These are some of the winning submissions from the BC SPCA’s 2017 Wildlife-In-Focus photography contest where participants competed in two categories: Backyard Habitats, which highlight our relationship with wild animals in our backyards, and Wild Settings, that feature animals in their natural habitats.

“With more than 580 photos submitted, it was a challenge for the contest judges to highlight only a few of the many amazing photos celebrating B.C.’s diverse wildlife,” says BC SPCA chief scientific officer Dr. Sara Dubois. “We want to thank all the participants for sharing their amazing photos and helping to raise more than $16,300 for wild animals in need.”

A photographer/reporter for Black Press in Penticton, Mark Brett, was one of the winners. He took third place honours in the Wild Settings category.

“I entered the contest because I am an animal lover and really wanted to help support the SPCA and all the good work they do. I hadn’t expected to win anything,” said Brett.

First place winners will be featured in the Spring 2018 AnimalSense magazine and those finishing in the top three received prizes from companies such as Canadian Geographic, Canadian Art, Greystone Books, Lens & Shutter Vancouver, LUSH, the Lab Vancouver, NatureKids BC, Outdoor Photography Canada, SPUD.CA or a Wild ARC prize pack.

A full list of contest winners and their photos can be found here and below:

Backyard Habitats:

1st – Mike Woods, Raccoons

2nd – Bev Butt, Calliope Hummingbird

3rd – Dmitry Varennikov, Elk

Wild Settings:

1st – Mike Walsh, Harbour Seal

2nd – Colin Franks, Ruddy Duck

3rd – Mark D. Brett, Hawk in Moonlight

People’s Choice Award:

Carolyn Matt

Honourable Mentions:

Mary Jane Cendana

Lauren Sherwood

Christina Stobbs

Arsalan Butt

Heather McIntyre

Tony Markle

Annessa Terry

Sharron Palmer-Hunt

This photo won first prize in the category of Wild Settings in the BC SPCA’s 2017 Wildlife-In-Focus photography contest. (Credit: Imagerybyhip.com)