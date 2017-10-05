PHOTO GALLERY: Tour de Rock makes an impression in Cowichan Valley

The Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock rolled through the Cowichan Valley on Tuesday, beginning in Lake Cowichan and then making its way through Duncan.

Stops included local schools, a rally at Beverly Corners shopping centre, and a deluxe dinner at Mellor Hall at the Cowichan Exhibiton grounds to round off the day.

The following morning saw stops in South Cowichan, including at Mill Bay Centre, before the riders took to the Malahat and the final leg of their journey which began on the northern tip of Vancouver Island and finished in Victoria.

The Tour de Rock raises funds as it goes, to help those suffering from childhood cancer, specifically raising cash to send kids to Camp Goodtimes.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Vi and Grayson raised $6,000 to have their heads shaved Tuesday afternoon. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Tour de Rock riders are greeted by the crowd at Beverly Corners. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Head shaving, and even beard shaving is a popular way to raise money for the Tour de Rock. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Town Crier Ben Buss addresses the Tour de Rock riders and a big crowd at Beverly Corners Tuesday afternoon. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Shaylee Martin greets riders Glen and Ryan as the Tour stopped at Queen Margaret’s School in Duncan on Tuesday. (submitted)

Kevin and Ryder Corby share a grin at the Tour de Rock stop at Queen Margaret’s School. (submitted)

Queen Margaret’s students Supriya and Carla welcome the Tour de Rock. (submitted)

Queen Margaret’s school presents the Tour de Rock with a fundraising cheque. (submitted)

The local Lions Club, along with many others packed Mellor Hall at the Cowichan Exhibition Grounds in Duncan Tuesday night for a soiree with the Tour de Rock riders. (Warren Goulding/Citizen)

A First Nations member greets the riders. (Warren Goulding/Citizen)

The Tour de Rock riders pose with the Tzinquaw Dancers, who performed at the event Tuesday night. (Warren Goulding/Citizen)

Sgt. Kris Wood, Cowichan’s rider on the tour, poses with Black Press rider Arnold Lim. (Warren Goulding/Citizen)

Sgt. Kris Wood poses with Lion’s Club President Gord Farrell. (Warren Goulding/Citizen)

The Tour de Rock riders shake hands with the Tzinquaw Dancers. (Warren Goulding/Citizen)

Sleepy time. (Warren Goulding/Citizen)

The Tzinquaw Dancers perform. (Warren Goulding/Citizen)

The Tzinquaw Dancers perform. (Warren Goulding/Citizen)

The Tzinquaw Dancers perform. (Warren Goulding/Citizen)