Oh La La Boutique opens in Duncan

Lynette Wilson, supervisor at Duncan’s new Oh La La Boutique, stands in front of the store on Lois Lane. (Robert Barron photo)

Oh La La Boutique, the premier destination for women and couples for all their intimate needs in the Cowichan Valley, recently opened in downtown Duncan on Lois Lane.

Owned by Becky and Brad Klasen, who also own Duncan’s Klean Kustomz, and partner Robert Kerfoot, the store offers a safe and curious place for couples to explore and a discreet place for women to feel welcomed and confident when doing their shopping.

But Becky Klasen said the business is more than just a “sex shop” and carries a wide variety of vegan, gluten free and paraben-free massage oils, aromatherapy oils and candles, hemp-oil massage products and edibles among its many offerings.

“We were tired at the lack of selection for these types of items in the area and we wanted to open a premiere location for women and couples where they don’t feel they have to slink in and out,” she said.

“We’re competing a lot with online businesses, so we made certain that we have a lot of stock at the store. We want our customers to have the ability to see, touch and taste our products and you just can’t do that online.”

Thrift Town opening realization of a dream

Tracy Clements saw her 10-year dream come true when she opened Thrift Town at 277A Government St. in Duncan.

Lisa Cooper, manager at the thrift store, said Clements always had a deep desire to help community groups raise money to help their causes and has been collecting all manner of second-hand items for years in preparation for opening her own thrift store that could assist the organizations.

Cooper said the thrift store currently helps support 13 local non-profit groups, including the Cowichan Women Against Violence Society, Youth Outreach and a number of food banks.

She said the store carries everything second hand except large furniture items, which will eventually be carried as well once the store has enough space.

“Tracy has a big heart and wanted to find a way to help her community,” Cooper said.

“We have excellent pricing to make things more affordable for people. Tracy likes to say that Thrift Town is a thrift store, not a second-hand store where prices tend to be more expensive.”

Send your camping photo to TimberWest

TimberWest forest company has announced the TimberWest Campsite Photo Contest which is open to all camping enthusiasts spending time in the great outdoors in celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary.

Individuals are encouraged to share their favourite family-friendly camping photos by tagging @TimberWestForestCorp on Facebook for a chance to win one of two 14-day camping passes to any of the eight TimberWest camping sites.

A number of them, including the Caycuse, Heather and Little Shaw campsites, are on Cowichan Lake.

“Vancouver Island offers some spectacular camping opportunities,” says Jeff Zweig, president and CEO of TimberWest.

“This photo contest is about celebrating our natural environment, and capturing those images during Canada’s 150th birthday. We have eight public campsites on beautiful lakefronts available for a great vacation with friends and family.”

The contest runs from July 1 to Aug 21.

For full details about the TimberWest Campsite Photo Contest, or for campsite booking information, visit TimberWest’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TimberWestForestCorp

Last year TimberWest hosted more than 7,500 camping guests from across Vancouver Island.

Campsite reservations are now open for the 2017 season.