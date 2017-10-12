North Cowichan/Duncan police warn of thefts from cars and mailboxes

Crimes of convenience seem to be the flavour of the day and night in the Cowichan Valley.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment has fielded numerous complaints of thefts from mailboxes and break-ins and thefts from vehicles over the last month.

The thieves have left their mark in numerous municipalities including Chemainus, Duncan and all parts in between, with many of these thefts occurring overnight with no witnesses.

Police are asking the public to target-harden their vehicles and collect their mail daily.

Don’t leave anything valuable in your vehicles during the day or night and lock your doors.

If you can, park your vehicle in a well lit area and have an anti-theft device installed.

The mail boxes are being pried open and mail may be taken without the rightful owner knowing their mail is missing.

If you are expecting mail and have not received it, please call Canada Post and report the circumstances to them.

RCMP Cpl. Krista Hobday said the police investigate every incident of theft reported to them.

“It is important that we know the time, location, and details of the crime committed against you to assist us in identifying those responsible,” she said.

If you want to report an incident, contact North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers at cowichancrimestoppers.com.