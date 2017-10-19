North Cowichan to hold three town hall meetings to discuss the budget for 2018

Meetings to held at three disfferent locations starting next week

North Cowichan to hold budget meetings to gather input into the budget for 2018. (File photo)

The Municipality of North Cowichan is inviting the community to participate in its town hall meetings to gather input into its budget-building process for 2018.

The meetings will include information about the draft budget, engagement activities, and a question and answer session with Mayor Jon Lefebure and staff.

Three meetings are planned in three different areas, and all begin at 6 p.m.

The first is scheduled for Oct. 23 at the Island Savings Centre, followed by the next on Oct. 25 at the Crofton Community Centre and the last will be held on Oct. 26 at the Chemainus Seniors’ Centre.

“If you would like to learn about how your tax dollars are spent, if you are curious about projects planned for your community, or interested in decisions about the municipal budget, these are the meetings for you,” said Lefebure.

“The meetings give us the opportunity to hear what’s important to North Cowichan citizens, helping us make decisions that reflect not only the values of council, but residents, businesses and the community as a whole.”

Feedback gathered from the public during the meetings will help guide aspects of the 2018 budget.

The public input will be considered by council as the 2018 budget develops over the next several months. Council will adopt the final 2018 budget in May.

Residents who are unable to attend a meeting in person can join the Budget 2018 conversation on PlaceSpeak, the municipality’s online citizen engagement tool, starting Oct. 23 at www.placespeak.com/MNCbudget