Nomination now open for Shawnigan Lake seat

Nominations are open to replace Sonia Furstenau as the CVRD’s director Shawnigan Lake (File photo)

A By-Election has been called for the Cowichan Valley Regional District’s Electoral Area B – Shawnigan Lake.

The seat became vacant after the former director for Shawnigan Lake, Sonia Furstenau, was elected as the Cowichan Valley’s Green MLA in May’s provincial election.

Sierra Acton is currently serving as the interim director for Shawnigan Lake with the CVRD until the by-election is held.

She said she intends to run for the job, which is for the remainder a four-year term that expires in 2018.

Nominations will be received by the Chief Election Officer at the CVRD office, located at 175 Ingram St. in Duncan, during regular office hours beginning at 9 a.m. on Aug. 15 until 4 p.m. on Aug. 25, excluding weekends.