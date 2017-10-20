New water-use plan to be developed for Cowichan watershed

Public meeting to held on Oct. 23

The development of a new water-use plan for the Cowichan watershed is beginning with a public information meeting on Oct. 23.

Changes in the demand for water, including environmental flow needs, as well as changing climate and land-use changes in the watershed over the past 50 years are challenging the security and availability of water to meet the community’s needs.

This has been increasingly evident over past years where there has been scarcity of water in the Cowichan River system during the summer months.

To help address these issues, work has begun on the water-use plan by Cowichan Tribes, the Cowichan Valley Regional District, Catalyst Paper and the Cowichan Watershed Board.

The development of the water-use plan for the Cowichan watershed will involve a public-advisory group made up of representatives from First Nations, key stakeholder groups, and area residents who will participate through a structured planning process led by an experienced consulting team.

The PAG will seek input from the broader community at strategic times and be supported through a number of technical subcommittees.

“Keeping the river running is critically important to protect a range of social, cultural, economic and environmental interests that rely on sustained flows in the Cowichan River,” said CVRD chairman Jon Lefebure.

“This plan will provide a roadmap for the future defined by community residents and businesses with a vested interest in maintaining the health and vitality of the Cowichan watershed.”

The public information meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Youbou Hall, located at 8550 Hemlock St. in Youbou.

