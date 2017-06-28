New ice cream shop opens in Duncan

Duncan has a new ice cream shop on Craig Street.

The Big Scoop, which always has at least 24 varieties of ice cream on hand, also sells specialty hot dogs with such innovative names as pepperoni pizza dogs and Hawaiian pizza dogs.

The Big Scoop is owned and operated by business partners Ryan Simpson and Gordon Heppell.

Simpson, who is originally from Victoria, said he was looking for an opportunity to open an ice cream store, and one arose when he met Heppell, who owns the building.

“Gordon agreed to open the store with me, along as we sold hot dogs as well,” Simpson said.

“We’re getting busier all the time, and we’re especially busy on the weekends, when we’re open until 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.”

The Big Scoop is open seven days a week.

Wendy’s boasting a whole new look, plus some brand new menu items

With a revitalized decor, comfortable seating and other amenities, customers will enjoy a stunning new Wendy’s experience when they visit the remodeled restaurant at 5845 Trans Canada Hwy.

“This restaurant has bold curb appeal and features a compelling, innovative interior and exterior design,” said Tanya Vucko, franchise owner.

“It’s very different from what our customers in Duncan are used to, but we think they’ll really like the fresh look and feel of the new Wendy’s.”

Vucko said Wendy’s menu has both new items, such as the Strawberry Mango Summer Salad, and old ones like Dave’s Hot ‘n Juicy Cheeseburgers, which has been featured since the Duncan store opened more than 30 years ago.

Peninsula Co-op helping the HUB at Cowichan Station create new spaces

The Peninsula Co-op is pitching in to help expand an important community hub in Duncan.

The Cowichan Station Area Association has received a $66,000 donation through Co-op Community Spaces, a funding program supporting recreation, environmental conservation and urban agriculture projects.

The donation will support the organization’s efforts to create new community rooms at The Hub at Cowichan Station, which it has operated since 2011 in the former Cowichan Station School.

However, the upper floor in the historic facility has remained closed to the public.

Renovations will create two spacious, sunny rooms on the second floor that will provide meeting spaces for numerous community and recreational events.

“We are delighted with the support Co-Op Community Spaces is providing for this worthy community project,” said Barry O’Riordan, a spokesman with the Cowichan Station Area Association.

“Providing welcoming spaces for people to gather and recreate is critical for community health and resilience. The creation of these new community rooms, and the opportunities they present, is a wonderful gift to the Cowichan region.”

Duncan denturist Robert Furtunat has been doing dental for 25 years

Denturist Robert Fortunat is celebrating 25 years as owner of Duncan Dental.

But he was actually working for the clinic two years before that.

Serving the Cowichan Valley since 1953, Duncan Dental offers a complete range of denture care services, from full and partial dentures to dentures on implants, relines and more.

Fortunat, who is originally from Langford, came to Duncan in 1990 and worked with Rob Major, Duncan Dental’s former owner and founder, for two years.

“Bob wasn’t ready to retire at the time, and I worked with him for awhile so he could see how well I’d do with the clinic and his patients,” he said.

“I took over the clinic in 1992 and Bob stayed on with me for some time before he finally retired. Sadly, he passed away about two years ago.”

Fortunat said with all the seniors in the area, plus young people who tend to have bad run-ins with hockey pucks and rugby balls, business is good for him and his small, family-run clinic.

“There’s also the benefit that living in the Valley is awesome, with all the mountain biking, fishing and golfing that people like me can do here,” he said.