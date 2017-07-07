Motorized scooter pursuit in Duncan leads to charge against Nanaimo RCMP officer

Buchanan has been charged with one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) announced today that a charge has been approved against Nanaimo RCMP Const. David Buchanan after police pursued a man on a motorized scooter in Duncan on Feb. 20, 2016.

The case was investigated by the Independent Investigation Office (IIO), which subsequently submitted a report to Crown counsel.

Buchanan has been charged with one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm. His first appearance in the case has been scheduled for Aug. 1 at the Duncan Courthouse.

The charge arises from an on-duty incident involving a police pursuit of an individual operating a motorized scooter. It is alleged that the individual suffered injuries at the termination of the pursuit.

Following an investigation where the chief civilian director of the IIO determines that an officer may have committed an offence, the IIO submits a report to the BCPS. The chief civilian director does not make a recommendation on whether charges should be approved.

The charge assessment guidelines applied by the prosecution service in reviewing all reports to Crown counsel are set out in the Prosecution Service Policy Manual and are available online at: www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/law-crime-and-justice/criminal-justice/prosecution-service/crown-counsel-policy-manual/cha-1-charge-assessment-guidelines.pdf

As this matter is now before the court the BCPS is unable to release additional information or comment further, they said in a media release Friday.