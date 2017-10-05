Motorists can expect delays on the Malahat

Expect traffic delays on the Malahat after the Thanksgiving Day weekend. (File photo)

Traffic delays are expected soon on the Trans Canada Highway south of Duncan as work continues on safety improvements through the Malahat Village on Highway 1.

Beginning after the Thanksgiving Day weekend, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will be reducing the highway to one lane in each direction on the Malahat between Aspen Road and Shawnigan Lake Road.

This traffic pattern change will remain in place 24/7 until the May long weekend in 2018.

This is in order to ensure blasting activities can be completed safely and to provide clear and consistent lanes for drivers through the project during the winter months when visibility is often reduced by weather conditions.

Intermittent traffic stoppages are also required for blasting but will occur outside the peak traffic periods, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. southbound and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. northbound.

Drivers can still expect delays of up to 20 minutes during construction.

The ministry asks motorists to please watch out for workers, obey the construction speed zone of 60 km/h at all times, and use both lanes up to the merge point and then alternate when merging for best efficiency.