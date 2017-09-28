MISSING: RCMP are looking for help in finding Brian Joseph Trudell

Trudell, 53, could be trying to get to North Vancouver in a 1997 teal green Nissan pickup.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are looking for help from the public in locating Brian Joseph Trudell.

The 53-year-old man is white, 5 foot 7, and weighs 181 pounds. He has hazel eyes and greying hair.

“Recent communication with Mr. Trudell has been sporadic at best and his family is very concerned for his welfare,” stated North Cowichan/Duncan detachment spokeswoman Cpl. Krista Hobday.

“It is believed that he may be travelling from the Duncan area to North Vancouver. He is known to travel in a 1997 green Nissan pickup with B.C. licence number KN4 804 or a temporary operating permit.”

If you see Trudell or his vehicle, contact your local or municipal police department or the North Cowichan/Duncan detachment at 250-748-5522.