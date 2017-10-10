Minor injuries in car crash on Government Street Tuesday morning

One vehicle was towed from the scene of a crash on Drinkwater Road near North Road on Tuesday morning. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

Two crashes had area first responders hopping Tuesday morning around 11:30 a.m.

The first occurred on Government Street at the foot of Kenneth in downtown Duncan when a Smart Car rear-ended a Hyundai Santa Fe. No major injuries were reported. Traffic was backed up along Government Street while Duncan firefighters mopped up the mess.

The second was on Drinkwater Road. Members of North Cowichan’s South End Hall got called out to help with what looked like a single vehicle crash. One SUV was towed from the scene. The cause of the accident is unknown.