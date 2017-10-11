Memorial bench carved to honour Russell Stewart

Bench to sit at Russell Farms Market

A tractor parade was held on July 19 in honour of Russell Stewart, owner of Russell Farms, who died earlier that month. (File photo)

Husband-and-wife team Peter and Brenda Fry have donated a memorial bench to Russell Farm Market in honour of long-time Valley farmer and market owner Russell Stewart.

Stewart died in July at the age of 78.

“The wife and myself and a few other people have wanted to give something back towards Russell to remember him by for helping everybody around the community,” Fry said.

Stewart was Brenda Fry’s first boss and her father still works at the farm.

The special bench has been carved by Chemainus-based chainsaw carver Liam Tromans.

“It’s a fair sized bench,” Fry said. “About 7.5 feet long by two feet wide.”

The seat was unveiled Saturday morning. Stewart was known for his corn and strawberries and the bench reflected this.

Russell Farms manager France Bournazel was on hand for the unveiling.

“He was somebody. I think he’s an angel now,” she said.

Ron Halk, his best friend, approved.

“It’s really nice. He would have loved it.”

