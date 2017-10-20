Mission RCMP have arrested a man after he stole a police car.

A man in his 40s is in custody after stealing a police car early Friday morning.

Mission RCMP Staff Sgt. Steve Crawford said the incident took place at about 2:30 a.m. Friday morning.

An RCMP officer was driving on Lougheed Highway when he saw a car pulled over on the side of the road, east of 287th Street.

The vehicle had a flat tire.

The passenger of that vehicle got out and approached the police car. The suspect talked to the officer and explained the flat tire situation. The officer told the passenger to stand on the side of the road.

“When the officer went to talk to the driver, the passenger jumped into the police car and stole it,” said Crawford.

The suspect then began to slowly drive around the area.

Crawford said there was no high speed pursuit, the suspect “basically did a lazy loop” and ended up close to where he started.

“We are able to track our police cars, of course, and control some of the electronics, such as the police radio, so he can’t listen in,” explained Crawford.

It was also easy to spot the suspect as he left the police lights on.

With the assistance of Ridge Meadows RCMP checkpoints with spike belts were set up.

The suspect drove around the first spike belt, but the second time, he drove right over it, disabling the police car.

He then fled on foot.

The integrated police dog service was called out and the suspect was found in a nearby motor home in the area of 288th Street.

“He is currently in cells awaiting to appear in court.”

Charges are pending.

Crawford said the motive for stealing the car is unknown at this time.

The driver of the vehicle with the flat tire was detained for a period of time, but then released.

Man steals police car, goes for a 'slow' ride

