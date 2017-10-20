Man in custody linked police search near Salmon Arm

Police have not connected arrest to search at Salmon River Road property

A man connected to a Silver Creek residence, currently being searched by police, is facing several charges involving a firearm.

According to court documents, Wayne Curtis Sagmoen is currently in custody and charged with the following: disguising face with the intent to commit offence, intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless, uttering threats, careless use or storage of a firearm, possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose and possession of controlled substance.

His first court appearance was on Oct. 17 at the Vernon law courts.

Sagmoen’s address is listed in the phone book as 2290 Salmon River Road. RCMP began a search of that property on Thursday, Oct. 19 and continued on Friday.

Police have not stated the property search is linked to the above charges against Sagmoen.

On Oct. 13, Vernon RCMP reported they were investigating an Okanagan man in relation to an alleged incident involving threats made to a woman. Police said they initially responded to the incident on Aug. 28.

Police said the victim reported that upon arriving at an agreed upon location, the male suspect had allegedly produced a firearm and threatened her.

The victim was able to flee the scene unharmed. Subsequently, investigators arrested a 36-year-old man who resides in the area of Salmon River Road, and is known to frequent the Okanagan and Shuswap areas.

That man was later released however, and no charges were laid. But police released a description of the man and encouraged the public, “and especially escorts and sex workers that they take any measures that they deem necessary to safeguard their personal safety.”

Sagmoen is due back in court Oct. 26 in Vernon.

