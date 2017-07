A man is dead after he rolled his truck on Meades Creek Road on Friday. (Malcolm Chalmers photo)

A man in his mid-60s died after rolling his green pick-up truck on Meades Creek Road at approximately 5 p.m. on Friday, July 14.

B.C. Coroner Barb McLintock said the man, who is from the area, was the only victim in the single-vehicle accident.

She said he died before emergency personnel could transport him to the hospital, though a helicopter landed to take him for medical care.

McLintock said the investigation into the accident is continuing.