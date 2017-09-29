MacGregor touts need for national food policy

More than 120 local farmers, producers, and food security advocates contributed to the report

Alistair MacGregor, MP for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford, has submitted a comprehensive community report to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food.

More than 120 local farmers, producers, and food security advocates contributed to the report that will be used to inform the development of a food policy for Canada.

On May 29, the federal government launched consultations to support the creation of a food policy for Canada, which would be the first of its kind for the country.

On June 16, MacGregor hosted a town hall to gather community input that, along with written submissions from constituents, make up the bulk of the report.

“In creating this submission to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, it is clear that Canadians have thoughtful, informed, and hopeful suggestions for the future of our food and food systems,” said MacGregor.

“It is also clear that how food is produced, processed, and consumed has important social, economic, and environmental implications. I believe we need to look at the whole picture and bring an integrated approach to federal policy that connects agriculture, rural development, health, and income security.”