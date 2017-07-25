Lorne Campbell new owner of Duncan’s Old Farm Market

Lorne Campbell has purchased The Old Farm Market in Duncan.

Established 29 years ago, the market serves the Cowichan Valley area and is also a popular spot for those travelling up and down Vancouver Island.

The variety of products include great produce and delicious offerings in the attached ice cream shop.

Campbell said there will be no changes for the employees, and all their benefits will remain in place.

Sam Schwabe, a former Thrifty Foods store manager and Red Barn Market partner, has been appointed store manager.

Campbell grew up in the grocery business.

He is the son of the late Alex Campbell Sr., co-founder of Thrifty Foods.

“I am excited to return to the grocery business,” said Campbell.

“The Old Farm Market in Duncan represented a great opportunity to build upon an already successful company. I plan to work with our employees and suppliers and use the experience acquired through my 30 years with Thrifty Foods to grow that success even further.”

Karen and Trevor Paterson, who have owned and operated the Old Farm Market for many years, said they are pleased that Campbell has agreed to look after the couple’s many long-time employees at the market.

“We’d like to say thanks to all of our customers and we’re happy that Lorne will look after them as well as our employees,” Trevor said.

Mid-Island Co-op makes generous fire donation

The Canadian Red Cross will have $51,000 added to its BC Wildfire Appeal thanks to a generous donation from the Mid-Island Co-op’s 15 locations.

Federated Co-operative in Saskatoon instantly stepped up to match the funds.

Ian Anderson, general manager of Mid-Island Co-op, said the Island’s Co-ops are all committed to supporting the communities where they do business and causes that matter to their members.

“In light of the recent wildfires throughout the province, the Vancouver Island Co-ops are honoured to support the ongoing efforts of the Red Cross,” Anderson said.

“Many of our member-owners, customers and staff have close friends and family affected by the fires, and we feel that this donation is simply the right thing to do.”

Live Edge offering hands-on experience

Live Edge Design is applying its “oneTree” concept to a wild weekend workshop in the woods on Aug. 26-27.

A total of eight workshops will teach participants how to make beautiful rustic garden furniture and boats while collaborating in a project to see how many things can be made from a single cedar tree that blew down.

Participants can learn to build a bench, a rustic woven trellis, a charming arbor, an Adirondack style chair, planter boxes and even wooden boats.

“Scrapes, bruises, callouses and sore muscles are likely,” said Live Edge Design owner John Lore.

“Adventure, new friends and feeling of achievement are guaranteed.”

The ticket price of $375 per person (children under 12, $50, children 12 – 16, $100) includes materials and instructors, Saturday dinner and camping fees.

Net proceeds of the weekend will go to the Robert Bateman Centre, the Live Edge Design oneTree 2017 exhibit and the Cowichan Bay Maritime Centre.

Register online at www.liveedgedesign.com, by phone at 250-748-0763, email to donna@liveedgedesign.com or stop by at 5195 Mearns Rd.