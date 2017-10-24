Long list of new principals and vice-principals in Cowichan

You’ve read that there are lots of new teachers in the Cowichan Valley school district this year as a court decision forces the province to provide smaller class sizes.

That has meant not only a lot of new faces but plenty of opportunities for movement among schools by current staff as well.

The Cowichan Valley’s Board of Education announced this fall the list of new principals and vice-principals for around the district.

These include: Tim Ylagan, district principal of Support Services, Brent Ranger, principal, Discovery Elementary, Ashley Bell, vice-principal, Maple Bay Elementary; Camila Bhandari-Arscott, vice-principal, Drinkwater Elementary, Sandra Buckland, vice-principal, Ecole Mt. Prevost Elementary, Jennie Hittinger, vice-principal, Chemainus Secondary School; Del Morgan, vice-principal, Lake Cowichan School; Colleen Mullin, vice-principal, CVOLC/alternate education, Julie Smith, vice-principal, Khowhemun Elementary; Lawrence Weston, vice-principal, Alexander Elementary, and Claire Whitney, vice-principal, Cowichan Secondary School – Quamichan Campus.



lexi.bainas@cowichanvalleycitizen.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter