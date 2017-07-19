London Drugs employee wins medals

Amber Benedict brought athletic glory to her coworkers at London Drugs and the Cowichan Valley by winning two medals at the Special Olympics BC Summer Games 2017. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Amber Benedict, a long-time employee of London Drugs in Duncan Village, brought athletic glory to her coworkers and Duncan by winning two medals at the Special Olympics BC Summer Games 2017, held in Kamloops on July 7-8.

Benedict won a gold medal in 10-pin bowling, and her team won silver overall in the bowling competition.

The medals are not the first for the athlete; Benedict took bronze in a swimming event in a past Special Olympics BC Games.

“I’ve always loved sports, and I’m hoping to compete as part of a floor hockey team in the next winter Special Olympics BC Games,” she said with a smile.

Allen Peabody, manager of Duncan’s London Drugs, congratulated Benedict on her Olympic successes on behalf of the company and its employees.

“Amber has been a valued member of the London Drugs family since 2009, and we’re very proud of her and her accomplishments,” he said.

Lake Cowichan Nation opens first business

The Lake Cowichan First Nation will host opening ceremonies for its first business venture on July 28.

The business, called Kaatza Adventures, is a rental company that deals in kayaks, paddle boards, paddle boats and other water craft.

Manager Melanie Livingstone, who is also on the band council, said future plans for the business call for providing canoe tours on Cowichan Lake.

She said Kaatza Adventures, located at 8570 North Shore Rd. in Lake Cowichan, also has a gift shop specializing in First Nations clothing, jewelry and souvenirs.

Kaatza Adventures is a summer business, and Livingstone said it will close for the season during the first week of September and reopen in June, although it may reopen earlier.

“We’re really excited about Kaatza Adventures, and hope to expand services in the future,” she said.

There will be refreshments and door prizes at the opening ceremony for the business, which begins at 10 a.m.

Dakova Square nears completion in Duncan

After numerous delays, construction of Duncan’s Dakova Square, located on the corner of Canada Avenue and Government Street, is nearing completion.

The new five-storey building, designed by award-winning architects KPL James and Associates, contains 36 condos on the upper floors and three large commercial units on the ground floor.

Realtor Alex Robertson, from Royal LePage Duncan Realty, said the structure is built to the “Build Green” gold standard which incorporates many energy efficient, plumbing, lighting and HVAC components.

“It’s a top-notch quality building,” Robertson said.

For more information, call Robertson at 250-701-3277.

Marble manufacturer holding grand opening

BC Marble Products in Chemainus will be hosting its grand opening on July 22-23.

Spokesman Tom Smith said the company manufactures products from marble from its own quarry on the west coast of Vancouver Island.

He said the company’s CNC Profiling Saw is one of the largest in North America and has the capability of manufacturing virtually any shape or design out of marble, including “curved” stock, from pillars to curved slabs, to innovative architectural products for both interior and exterior uses.

“We are creating products never seen before out of stone, utilizing the natural edges and the surface of the marble itself,” Smith said.

“Some of B.C.’s most renowned sculptors will be on site all this week and this weekend carving stunning creations from our very own marble.”

The grand opening will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at BC Marble Products, located at 9401 Trans Canada Hwy. in Chemainus.

