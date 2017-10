What are your favourites?

Turkey is a big part of Thanksgiving dinner for many families. What are your traditions? (Wikimedia Commons photo)

Thanksgiving is a time to gather together with family and friends — and lots of good food!

Eating is definitely central to this October stat holiday, as we celebrate the harvest.

Here’s a list of our Top 5 favourite Thanksgiving dinner menu items:

1. Turkey

2. Mashed potatoes with gravy

3. Stuffing

4. Sweet potatoes

5. Pumpkin pie

6. Leftovers…

So what are your favourites?