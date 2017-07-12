LCS awards $153,390 in scholarship and bursaries

Lake Cowichan School handed out is annual scholarships and bursaries at the end of June.
Helen Spry was the big winner.
With $102,500 to go forward with, she’d be a big winner almost anywhere. It came from a $100,000 Schulich Leader scholarship to UVic, plus $500 from the Lake Cowichan Kinsmen, and $2,000 for a Dean’s Entrance Scholarship for Engineering at UVic.
Next, in order of the amounts won are: Rose Aday ($13,500) from $12,000, a Nuu-Chah-Nulth Clayoquot Biosphere Trust Scholarship, plus $1,000 from the Canadian Federation of University Women, and another $500 from the Royal Canadian Legion.
Rhiannon Morrison received $5,040 from Beta Sigma Phi, Chamber of Commerce, Cowichan Valley Principals and Vice-Principals, Shane Riggs Memorial, UVic entrance scholarship, and district scholarship; Kale Eddy ($3,750) from Cowichan Lake Community Forest Co-op, Catalyst Paper-Crofton division, Lake Cowichan School PAC, and a district scholarship; Kayden Walters ($3,250) from Town of Lake Cowichan, Royal Canadian Legion, the Jaswant Singh and Sham Kaur Berar Memorial, the Oscar Palsson Memorial, and the USW-Local 1937 Memorial; Jackson MacDonald ($3,000) from CUPE 5101, Lake Cowichan Kinettes, John Tuck Community Services Award, and Cowichan Lake Community Forest Co-op; and Teresa Melchior ($3,000) from LCS PAC, Jordan Melchior Memorial, Royal Canadian Legion, Cowichan Lake and River Stewardship Society.
Mason McClement ($2,500) from BPO Elks of Lake Cowichan, Lake Cowichan Kinsmen, Cowichan Wheels, Royal Canadian Legion; and Justin Vaughan ($2,500) from CVRD Area I, School District Robert Harper bursary, John Tuck Community Service Award, and Lake Cowichan Fire Department; Alexis Cage ($2,450) from Cowichan Valley Division of Family Practice, CVRD Area F, Darryl Smith, and a district scholarship; Paige Banfied ($2,250) from Kaatza Lakeside Players, Lucille Smith, and a district scholarship; Caleb Franklin $2,150) from the Channon S. Gill Memorial, Mid-Island Co-op, and a district scholarship.
Kiyoshi Tomiyama ($1,250) from a district scholarship; Ashley Gibson ($1,150) from a Lake Dance bursary and Lake Dental; and Lindsay Cook ($1,000) from Mid-Island Co-op ; and Chailyn Vensel ($1,000) from the Lake Cowichan Kinsmen and the Royal Canadian Legion.
Other winners were (in alphabetical order) Cole Anderson ($500); Parker Bergstrom ($300); Mariah Burns ($550); Tanner Cummings ($500); Hayden Holman ($250); Cam St. Louis ($500); and Nelson Wagner ($500).