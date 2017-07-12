LCS awards $153,390 in scholarship and bursaries

Helen Spry tops the list with $102,500 but there were lots of other winners, too

Lake Cowichan School handed out is annual scholarships and bursaries at the end of June.

Helen Spry was the big winner.

With $102,500 to go forward with, she’d be a big winner almost anywhere. It came from a $100,000 Schulich Leader scholarship to UVic, plus $500 from the Lake Cowichan Kinsmen, and $2,000 for a Dean’s Entrance Scholarship for Engineering at UVic.

Next, in order of the amounts won are: Rose Aday ($13,500) from $12,000, a Nuu-Chah-Nulth Clayoquot Biosphere Trust Scholarship, plus $1,000 from the Canadian Federation of University Women, and another $500 from the Royal Canadian Legion.

Rhiannon Morrison received $5,040 from Beta Sigma Phi, Chamber of Commerce, Cowichan Valley Principals and Vice-Principals, Shane Riggs Memorial, UVic entrance scholarship, and district scholarship; Kale Eddy ($3,750) from Cowichan Lake Community Forest Co-op, Catalyst Paper-Crofton division, Lake Cowichan School PAC, and a district scholarship; Kayden Walters ($3,250) from Town of Lake Cowichan, Royal Canadian Legion, the Jaswant Singh and Sham Kaur Berar Memorial, the Oscar Palsson Memorial, and the USW-Local 1937 Memorial; Jackson MacDonald ($3,000) from CUPE 5101, Lake Cowichan Kinettes, John Tuck Community Services Award, and Cowichan Lake Community Forest Co-op; and Teresa Melchior ($3,000) from LCS PAC, Jordan Melchior Memorial, Royal Canadian Legion, Cowichan Lake and River Stewardship Society.

Mason McClement ($2,500) from BPO Elks of Lake Cowichan, Lake Cowichan Kinsmen, Cowichan Wheels, Royal Canadian Legion; and Justin Vaughan ($2,500) from CVRD Area I, School District Robert Harper bursary, John Tuck Community Service Award, and Lake Cowichan Fire Department; Alexis Cage ($2,450) from Cowichan Valley Division of Family Practice, CVRD Area F, Darryl Smith, and a district scholarship; Paige Banfied ($2,250) from Kaatza Lakeside Players, Lucille Smith, and a district scholarship; Caleb Franklin $2,150) from the Channon S. Gill Memorial, Mid-Island Co-op, and a district scholarship.

Kiyoshi Tomiyama ($1,250) from a district scholarship; Ashley Gibson ($1,150) from a Lake Dance bursary and Lake Dental; and Lindsay Cook ($1,000) from Mid-Island Co-op ; and Chailyn Vensel ($1,000) from the Lake Cowichan Kinsmen and the Royal Canadian Legion.

Other winners were (in alphabetical order) Cole Anderson ($500); Parker Bergstrom ($300); Mariah Burns ($550); Tanner Cummings ($500); Hayden Holman ($250); Cam St. Louis ($500); and Nelson Wagner ($500).