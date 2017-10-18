Lake Cowichan man faces multitude of charges

Robert James Laxdal, 32, is accused of robbing a man of his vehicle at knife point

Robert James Laxdal is accused of robbing a man of his vehicle at knife point. (File photo)

A 32-year-old Lake Cowichan resident has been formally charged with over half a dozen criminal code charges, not the least of which is robbery.

Robert James Laxdal is accused of robbing a man of his vehicle at knife point at the Cowichan District Hospital back parking lot on Oct. 14 at approximately 6:30 p.m.

He was later apprehended in Lake Cowichan as he sat in the driver’s seat of the stolen vehicle.

Laxdal is also believed to be responsible for a theft of vehicle on Oct. 13 at 5:30 a.m. from a work site on Mays Road, in North Cowichan.

The victims of these thefts were not injured.

Laxdal is currently in custody at the Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre in Saanich awaiting his next appearance at the Duncan Courthouse on Oct. 24.

He is facing multiple charges related to the two incidents, including robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, resisting arrest and failing to comply with recognizance.

“We would like to thank the witnesses for cooperating with these investigations which assisted the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP in identifying Mr. Laxdal, and a thank you to our partners at Lake Cowichan RCMP for their assistance in his apprehension,” said RCMP Krista Hobday.

“A concerted effort by all has brought this man before a judge.”