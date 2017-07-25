There is a For Sale sign up outside the small high school on Banks Road but no one is talking.

The sign on the Island Oak High School property on Banks Road in Duncan says its for sale. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

Is Island Oak High School closing its doors?

There have been comments to that effect from people close to the school, but The Citizen has been unable to connect with anyone who’ll confirm or deny them.

The high school, located at 5814 Banks Rd. in Duncan, has had an enrolment of about 20 students, offering a unique program, aimed at helping individual students learn and evolve into confident adults in an enhanced Waldorf-style atmosphere.

Island Oak’s website and Facebook pages still urge parents to enrol their children in the high school and there is not notification about a change of site. A for sale sign has gone up at the school property.