Infant unhurt in rollover car crash in Nanaimo

SUV rolls over after two vehicles collide at Bowen Road and old Island Highway

Police interview a witness after two vehicles collided at the intersection of Bowen Road and the old Island Higheay on Friday. The collision caused an SUV to completely roll over and sent one woman, an infant and two children to hospital for observation. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

Nanaimo Mounties are investigating a crash between a car and an SUV that caused one of the vehicles to roll over and sent four people to hospital.

The accident happened at the intersection of Bowen Road and the Island Highway near Country Club Centre shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday when a Kia car and a Honda sport-ute collided in the intersection. The impact tore the front grill and bumper off the front of the Kia and caused the Honda to completely roll over and land on its wheels facing southbound in the northbound lane of the old Island Highway.

Emergency personnel at the scene said one woman, an infant and two other children in the SUV were taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for observation, but appeared to not have been seriously injured despite heavy damage to their vehicle.

The male driver of the Kia was not injured.

Police are continuing their investigation into what caused the crash.