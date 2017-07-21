Houses egged in North Cowichan

Police from the North Cowichan/RCMP detachment are investigating an egging case in North Cowichan. (File photo)

John Koury, a former councillor in North Cowichan, said he has had his home egged four times in the past three months.

Koury, who lives in the Kingsview Road area near Maple Bay Elementary School, said the last egg attack took place during the evening of July 12.

He said an egg came through the open window of an upstairs bedroom and badly scared his wife.

Koury said he ran outside to try and catch the culprit(s), but saw no one outside his house.

“That was the last straw for me,” he said.

“I canvassed my neighbours and discovered that a number of others have been egged recently as well. At least I know that my house is not the only one being targeted.”

Cpl. Krista Hobday, a spokeswoman for the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment, said police are currently investigating the incident and can’t comment at this time.

But she encouraged people to report such incidents and activities in their neighbourhoods.

“In some cases, the egging of houses could be a distraction as other houses are damaged or stolen from at the same time,” Hobday said.