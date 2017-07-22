House burns in north Nanaimo

Nanaimo Fire Rescue put out a fire that caused extensive damage to a house on Rovere Place.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue put out a fire that caused extensive damage to a house on Rovere Place. (GREG McRAE photo)

A home in north Nanaimo burned this morning, but residents all got out OK.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue put out a fire that caused extensive damage to a house on Rovere Place in the early-morning hours Saturday.

“Crews arrived on scene to a fully involved two-storey home,” said Brad Wood, assistant chief of operations. “Four occupants of the house had made it out safely prior to their arrival. Crews contained the fire and kept it to the one structure … The home itself was extensively damaged.”

Wood said three apparatus were on scene with 15 personnel.

Neighbour Greg McRae said he heard fire trucks arriving and also thought he heard an explosion.

“I thought a vehicle hit a telephone pole or something, so I walked outside and flames were engulfing the home,” he said. “And other fire trucks showed up and it took about half an hour to bring it down.”

McRae said it looked like most of the kitchen of the house was engulfed in fire and possibly the attic.

The two homeowners had insurance, but the two tenants of the basement suite did not and are receiving assistance through emergency social services.

An investigation continues as to the cause of the fire.