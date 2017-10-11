Holt Creek Trestle to close for repairs

Holt Creek Trestle will be closed as of Oct. 10 for inspection and repairs. (Citizen file)

Holt Creek Trestle was a railway bridge between 1922 and 1991 but it got a new life shortly thereafter as a pedestrian bridge along the Trans Canada Trail linking Shawnigan Lake to Lake Cowichan.

More than 25 years into its second life, the wear is starting to show and as such crews with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure are closing it down as of Oct. 10 for inspection and repairs.

Located near Glenora Trails Head Park, the trestle is one of the highlights of the trail system linking Cowichan River Provincial Park, the central portion of the Cowichan Valley Trail, the Cowichan River Footpath and Glenora Riverside Park.

In 2001 it was rehabilitated and new railings were installed but more work needs to be done.

“Once the trestle is closed, the province will continue its assessment of the structure in order to determine the full scope of work needed, in addition to forming project timelines,” said a press release issued by the ministry. “Signage indicating an alternative route through the adjacent provincial park will be clearly marked on the trestle for the duration of the closure.”

Early plans indicate that work is expected to wrap up by the summer of 2018.



sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com

