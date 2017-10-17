Heavy rain causes flooding in small B.C. First Nation community

The tiny hamlet of Kingcome Inlet is underwater after Monday night’s storm

Heavy rains and high winds have battered southern B.C., especially those areas along the coast.

Flooding has been reported in some areas, but none appear to be as bad as what’s being experienced by residents in the tiny Musgamagw Dzawada’enuxw First Nations community of Kingcome, on B.C.’s Central Coast.

Cassandra Henry, 23, hasn’t slept much since the water around her home began rising late last night.

“I see the [Kingcome River] running pretty hard, and a truck fully submerged and garbage boxes flooding around,” Henry told Black Press from inside her raised home Tuesday afternooon.

Residents are using boats to navigate the roadways instead of vehicles, giving people rides, but officials have asked residents to stay indoors.

The flooding started Monday afternoon, Henry said, when she noticed the slough behind her neighbourhood was beginning to overflow.

The community immediately began preparations for the expected flooding.

Henry hasn’t lived in the community for very long – about two years – but said it’s common to see flooding like this at least once or twice a year.

“We’ve been told to pretty much just stay inside, and if we do go outside have safety stuff like life jackets, radio phone in case something does happen and not to be alone,” Henry said.

A wind warning remains in effect for the central coast as the next strong Pacific storm is expected to come ashore tonight with winds up to 110 km/h. More rain is expected overnight, which could complicate the situation for residents.

