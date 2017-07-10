Hazard tree removed from Horseshoe Bend in Cowichan River

The hazard tree has been removed from the Horseshoe Bend are of the Cowichan River. (Citizen file)

The hazard tree responsible for almost taking the life of a 46-year-old tuber on Canada Day and endangering countless other river users has been removed.

“I can definitely confirm that the log is gone,” said Trisha Yu, a member of the whitewater kayaking community that helped get the log out. “It’s good to go.”

Yu said the log, which had been partially removed when it was first deemed a hazard back in early June, is now completely out of the water.

“I know a couple of people were able to get it out on Thursday [July 6],” she said.

Ministry of Environment spokesperson David Karn confirmed BC Parks had been working with swift-water rescue technicians and an arborist.

Karn said that as much of the tree had been removed as safely possible but the water levels prohibited full removal initially. The recent recession made this latest attempt to remove the tree successful.