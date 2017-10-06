Grandfather, grandson assaulted, robbed in Nanaimo park

An assailant punched a 71-year-old man and his grandson in the face then made off with older man’s ball cap and eyeglasses in Nanaimo’s Bowen Park. (News Bulletin file photo)

A 71-year-old man and his 20-year-old grandson were punched in the face and then robbed while walking in Bowen Park on the weekend.

According to police, the incident happened Saturday between 5:15 and 5:30 p.m. when the men took a walk near a wooded area on a path along the Millstone River near the picnic pavilion.

The grandfather told police he went off the trail and behind a bush to find a private area to urinate when he noticed a man walking directly toward him.

Without warning the stranger punched the man and his grandson in the face. The blow knocked the 71-year-old to the ground, causing his eyeglasses and baseball cap to fall off. The assailant then allegedly demanded their wallets, but upon seeing the cap and glasses on the ground, grabbed those and walked away.

The grandfather required several stitches to close a cut to his lower lip. The grandson did not require medical attention.

The suspect is white with blonde hair and wore a brown jacket and brown pants. He was accompanied by a woman, who did not take part in the assault, who was described as having long black hair and who also wore brown clothes.

The stolen ball cap and eyeglasses are both brown too. The ball cap has the words San Diego Zoo on the brim and SDZ printed on its side. The eyeglasses are Gucci brand.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com, text 274637, keyword Nanaimo or call 1-800-222-8477.