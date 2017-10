North Cowichan’s South End firefighters were called to a fire in the area just north of the dike behind Fun Pacific off Beverly Street Monday evening just before 5:30 p.m.

They arrived to find a pile of garbage on fire at a homeless camp. It was quickly extinguished.

Firefighters had to watch their step carefully as they dodged used needles that littered the area.

Firefighters wade through long grass. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

Discarded needles littered the area where the fire occurred. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)