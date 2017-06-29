Fine levied in vicious dog case

The CVRD, chaired by Jon Lefebure, was successful in the recent prosecution of the owner of a dog deemed “vicious”. (File photo)

Bylaw enforcement staff from the Cowichan Valley Regional District recently appeared in court regarding two vicious dog incidents that occurred in Shawnigan Lake on August 16, 2016, and March 1, 2017.

Both incidents involved the same dog. The dog was not muzzled.

The CVRD was successful in its prosecution, and the owner was fined $500 for each offence.

“Public safety is a top priority in relation to vicious dogs within the CVRD,” said CVRD chairman Jon Lefebure.

“This owner persistently failed to adhere to the restrictions placed upon her and her dog, which led to the issuing of municipal tickets and appropriate court action. We hope there will be no further incidents with this owner and dog.”

Recognizing the limits of current regulations, the CVRD is reviewing its dog regulation bylaw and looking at increasing regulation around controlling dogs.

The district’s dog regulation bylaw has not been reviewed since 2007 and requires modernizing to keep up with emergent dog-related issues in the electoral areas.

The CVRD held a number of public meetings this spring to gather input on the issue.

Robert Blackmore, the CVRD’s manager of inspection and enforcement, said in an earlier interview that an important element being considered in a new bylaw is the issue of public safety and the need to address aggressive dogs by placing the focus on the dog owner to control and prevent incidents.

He said that, currently, the bylaw’s rules for dogs involved in aggressive incidents are vague.