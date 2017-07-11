Feast of Fields coming back to Greater Victoria

The 20th annual event takes place Aug. 27 at Ravenhill Farm on the Saanich Peninsula.

Feast of Fields is returning for another year in the Greater Victoria area with gourmet food and beverage tasting set against a stunning backdrop that will compliment the farm-to-table approach that many restaurants and diners strive for on Vancouver Island.

With local creations from some of the region’s finest restaurants, eateries, wineries and producers this 20th annual event is sure to be a hit with everyone that enjoys quality ingredients.

This years event will take place on Sunday, Aug. 27 at Ravenhill Herb Farm, home to the first schoolhouse on the Saanich Peninsula and currently a living herbal apothecary and diverse edible oasis set on 10 acres with ocean views and terraced gardens.

Musicians, entertainers, a silent auction and education demonstrations will round out the activities, but the main attraction will be the more than two dozen food and beverage participants.

Tickets are now available and must be purchased in advance either online or in person at Whole Foods Market.

Paid parking is available on site or guests can buy a round-trip ticket on The Feast Bus that will offer pick up diners in Vic West.

