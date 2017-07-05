Family worried about missing North Cowichan woman Brianna Mason

She was last seen wearing on orange jacket, dark blue tuque, pink shirt and black pants.

North Cowichan’s Brianna Mason, 42, has been missing since Monday, and her family is worried for her wellbeing, North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP say.

The detachment is asking for the public’s help in locating Mason, who is a white female with brown eyes, dark brown hair, stands 5 foot 3 (160 cm), and weighs 112 pounds (51 kg).

She was last seen wearing on orange jacket, dark blue tuque, pink shirt and black pants.

Police say there are unconfirmed reports Mason may be headed for the Lower Mainland and that she may have ties in southern and northern Vancouver Island.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Brianna Mason is asked to contact North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers at cowichancrimestoppers.com; you can TEXT a tip by typing COWICHAN plus your tip to 274637, or call 1-800-222-8477.