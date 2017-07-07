Exhibition riding competition takes over CowEx Saturday

Ponies, ponies, ponies! Tomorrow at the Cowichan Exhibition Grounds.

The B.C. Islands Region of Canadian Pony Club is hosting an exhibition riding competition tomorrow, July 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It should be exciting to watch.

The event will feature four teams from Canada, the U.S., U.K. and Australia who will go on to compete at the International Mounted Games on the mainland on July 16.

It’s a fast-paced team event, riding local ponies around obstacles, picking up and placing objects while mounted on horseback.

“The athletes are 15- and 16- years old and will be demonstrating their skills in 16 different games as four teams of four riders and ponies compete against each other,” said spokesman Rupert Koyote.

Head out to the exhibition grounds to check out all the fun!