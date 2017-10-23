Ex-employee describes alleged sexual assault by B.C. city councillor

A former employee of a B.C. city councillor testified at the start of his trial Monday that he sexually assaulted her in 1992, while she was working for him.

The woman, whose identity is covered by a publication ban, told the court she began working for Pitt Meadows city councillor David Murray that summer and that the two initially had a friendly relationship.

“I liked being around him,” she said. “He treated me really nicely, said nice things to me.”

HIs behaviour eventually turned “inappropriate” as he bought her expensive clothing and took her out for dinners.

“I remember he bought me really expensive jeans… that I really liked but couldn’t afford,” she said. Her mother and stepfather, with whom she lived at the time, were “concerned” about the relationship.

One day in the summer of 1992, the complainant said Murray asked her to come into work early.

When she arrived, she said the workplace was still closed and Murray was the only person there.

The complainant broke down, her voice shaky and her eyes teary as she described the alleged assault.

She said she was lying down, and that Murray moved his hands up her leg, under her shorts, and touched her genitals.

“It was awkward… he seemed nervous,” she said. “I turned my head and closed my eyes and waited for it to stop.”

The complainant said she recalled lying on the ground, frozen.

“I was feeling like it was my fault and that I got myself into shady situations,” she said. “I knew the attention he was giving me was inappropriate but I allowed it to continue.”

The trial is expected to last through Wednesday at provincial court in Port Coquitlam.

Murray, first elected to Pitt Meadows council in 2011, was originally charged with sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under the age of 14. But Crown counsel asked for the second charge to be stayed, citing an inability to confirm whether the complainant was 13 or 14 at the time of the alleged assault.

