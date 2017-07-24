Duncan to chlorinate water system

The City of Duncan will begin chlorinating its water system on July 24. (File photo)

The City of Duncan will begin a water distribution system chlorination procedure on July 24.

The procedure will actively chlorinate the distribution system for approximately three days, from July 24 – 27.

Residual chlorine may remain in the system for up to a week.

During this time, some users may notice an odour or taste of chlorine or reduced pressure and discolouration of the water.

If you are bothered by chlorine odour or taste, some solutions include: installing an activated carbon filter at your tap; using a carbon filtering water carafe, or filling a pitcher of water and setting it aside for several hours while the chlorine dissipates.

Transferring the water rapidly between two pitchers can accelerate chlorine dissipation.

According to a press release, the city’s water undergoes analysis regularly and continues to meet or exceed all standards for safe drinking water.

“The city will continue to provide the Duncan water-system users with the best drinking water possible and to protect our users in the event of a poor water quality occurrence,” the release stated.

“Staff appreciate your patience and will make every effort to minimize any inconvenience.”

For those who have questions or concerns, go to the FAQs on www.duncan.ca or contact the City of Duncan Public Works Department at 250-746-5321.