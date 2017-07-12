Dickson & Fraser celebrates 60 years

Duncan’s Dickson &Fraser Auto Repair will celebrate its 60th anniversary on July 28.

Ryan Isherwood, who bought the business last year, said, as well as himself, former owners Ben Marrs and Frank Fraser will be on hand during the festivities, which will run from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the shop’s location on 5237 Polkey Rd., to meet and greet customers from over the decades.

Isherwood, who also owns the nearby Isherwood Body &Fender shop, said he has worked hard on renovations at Dickson &Fraser over the past year, and also developed a new logo as part of the shop’s rebranding.

“Business has been picking up steadily over the last year and is now brisk,” he said.

“We’re also finding that having the two shops close together complements each of them, so that is working out nicely. We’re planning a great time for the anniversary celebrations and we’ll have a barbecue by donation.”

Rocky Creek Winery racking up the honours this year

It’s 87 medals and counting for Cowichan Bay’s Rocky Creek Winery.

The 12-year-old winery took home one gold, two silver and one bronze medal so far this year for its Wild Blackberry, Katherine’s Sparkle and On The Mark wines at the Northwest Wine Summit and the All Canadian Wine Championships.

Owner Linda Holford said that after working for the oil industry and being used to setting targets, entering national and international competitions is the way for her to track the winery’s progress.

“We want to see how we sit among the world and not just our neighbours down the road,” Holford said.

“We all know and respect each other locally when it comes to what each of us is doing to make this wine region authentic.”

Economic growth stable thanks to tourism industry

Economic growth in the middle and northern areas of Vancouver Island is predicted to remain relatively stable, according to Woody Hayes, a retired partner from what is now Grant Thornton LLP.

In the annual economic report by the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia, Hayes said that while there is uncertainty in regards to resource-based industries in the region, which includes the Cowichan Valley, the tourism industry is predicted to remain relatively strong.

“A low Canadian dollar, combined with travel restrictions to the U.S., are promising for the tourism industry, and data from January, 2017, shows that hotel occupancy and airport arrivals are on the increase in (Island) communities.”

Cow-op.ca expanding into Victoria with weekly pick up

For the last year, online shoppers in the Cowichan region have been able to buy local produce from the convenience of their own home via www.Cow-op.ca, the region’s first online farmers’ marketplace of locally grown and processed food.

Now Cow-op.ca has opened its virtual doors to Victoria consumers who wish to enjoy a taste of the Warmland while directly supporting family farms and businesses in the Valley.

Cow-op.ca has partnered with Victoria’s Olive the Senses to offer a convenient pick-up location for weekly online orders of Cowichan-grown seasonal produce, baking, meats, sauces, spreads and more, all grown, harvested, handmade, or processed in the Cowichan region.

“Blessed with Canada’s only Maritime-Mediterranean climatic zone, the Cowichan Valley is gaining wide recognition for its unique terroir and taste,” said Cow-op.ca’s market manager Heather Kaye.

“The online farmers’ market model blends food quality and freshness with convenience. Cow-op farmers save time by harvesting exactly what has been ordered and buyers are able to shop year-round from over 25 local farms and food processors all from their computer or mobile device with a once weekly pick up.”