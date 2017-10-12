CVRD to upgrade ornamental street lights to LEDs

Work to be done this fall

The Cowichan Valley Regional District is upgrading its ornamental street lights to LEDs. (File photo)

The Cowichan Valley Regional District will be upgrading ornamental street lights to LEDs throughout the Valley this fall.

The CVRD operates a number of ornamental street lighting systems, including Arbutus Mountain Estates, Cobble Hill Village, Mill Springs and Twin Cedars.

These systems will upgrade existing lights to LEDs with the intent to significantly reduce energy consumption while maintaining existing light output.

This project will reduce electricity consumption by an estimated 75 per cent and has a simple payback of two years.

“LEDs are a proven and reliable technology,” said CVRD chairman Jon Lefebure.

“With a significant reduction in energy consumption and maintenance costs, this project ensures the sustainable service delivery of these systems into the future.”

The project is a key component of the CVRD’s Strategic Energy Management Plan with the goal of reducing the organization’s total energy usage by 25 per cent by the end of 2018 compared to the 2012 baseline.