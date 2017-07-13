CVRD sends top administrators to aid fire stricken communities

Brian Carruthers, now the CVRD’s CAO, has been called to the Interior to help in the fire zone. (Citizen file)

Two senior administrators from the Cowichan Valley Regional District are doing their part to help communities in the province’s interior that are being hit by wildfires.

Brian Carruthers, the CVRD’s CAO, and procurement officer Anthony Jeffery left for the Williams Lake area on July 8 to spend at least a week helping organize evacuations and other emergency activities as the wildfires continue to spread.

Jon Lefebure, chairman of the CVRD, said Carruthers worked as an administrator for Williams Lake and other municipalities in the interior for about 20 years before moving to the Cowichan Valley, and helped develop the emergency plan that is currently being implemented.

“His expertise was needed there, and Jeffery was asked to go along because his procurement skills are needed to bring food, equipment and other required supplies into that area,” Lefebure said.

“We are pleased that we can help out in some way. If we had an earthquake or some other disaster on the Island, you can be sure communities on the mainland would step up and help us out as well.”